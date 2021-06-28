 Skip to main content
Iowa man charged in death of another man following fight
SWEA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A north-central Iowa man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, accused of causing the death of another man during a fight last spring.

Robert Laverty, 51, of Swea City, was charged last week in the April death of Casey Tobin, 41, also of Swea City, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found Tobin on April 3 unconscious on a Swea City street corner, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities believe Tobin and Laverty had fought earlier in the day, and that Tobin died of his injuries from the fight.

Authorities have not given details on what may have led to the fight.

Laverty was arrested in the case on Thursday.

