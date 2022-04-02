Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Iowa man has been charged in the death of a woman who tumbled off the balcony of a third-floor apartment in February.

West Des Moines police said in a news release that Nathen Cameron, 27, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and domestic assault with strangulation.

The release said police discovered through their investigation that the death of Trisha Kunze, 23, was “not an accident, but rather an intentional act."

Cameron has been taken Dallas County Jail, where he also faces charges of willful injury, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a drug stamp tax violation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0