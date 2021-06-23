Iowa man charged with making pipe bomb found by young girl

Williams said he did not see or hear the device explode, and assumed he ran it over with the back wheels of his vehicle.

The next morning, an 8-year-old girl playing outside her home discovered the device and her mother called police. Agents with the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office disarmed the explosive without setting it off.

Williams has been charged with making and possessing an unregistered explosive device and ordered jailed in Polk County pending a detention hearing next week. A judge ruled Tuesday that Williams qualified for a lawyer at public expense, even though records show he and his wife recently moved into a home they purchased in April for $403,000. Federal public defender Joe Herrold, who is representing Williams, didn't immediately return a message.

Residents within one block of where the device was found had reported hearing loud explosions on April 2, May 12 and June 7. The Ankeny Police Department said in a press release the investigation of Williams involved “the placement of several explosive devices” on Waywin Drive, but the criminal complaint against Williams does not make mention of any prior incidents or explain any potential motive.

Ankeny Police Chief Darius Potts said the other explosions were still under investigation.