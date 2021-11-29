 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa man charged with murder for shooting death of wife

An eastern Iowa man has been charged with murder nearly six months after his wife was found shot to death inside their home

  • 0

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with murder nearly six months after his wife was found shot to death inside their home.

Shane Bostrom, 34, of Eldridge, is now charged with first-degree murder in the June 10 shooting death of 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Shane Bostrom was initially arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment and felony obstruction. He has been held in the Scott County Jail since his wife’s death on those charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

French minister heads to Caribbean territories to defuse tensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News