Iowa man charged with murder for shooting death of wife

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with murder nearly six months after his wife was found shot to death inside their home.

Shane Bostrom, 34, of Eldridge, is now charged with first-degree murder in the June 10 shooting death of 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Shane Bostrom was initially arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment and felony obstruction. He has been held in the Scott County Jail since his wife’s death on those charges.

