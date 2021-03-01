 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend
View Comments
AP

Iowa man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel-logo

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A Norwalk man faces life in prison after being convicted of shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in Madison County.

Jerome Moyer III, 27, was convicted Friday of shooting Roseanna Otto, 23, at her Winterset home on May 27, 2019.

Otto was the mother of three when she was killed. Moyer was the father of two of her children, The Des Moines Register reported.

Her family said there were several instances of domestic violence during their relationship by Moyer was charged only once. He was given a deferred prosecution agreement in that 2014 case.

He was given a 10-year suspended sentence after he broke into another woman's home and held a knife to her throat in 2015.

The family said Moyer shot Otto because he wanted to get back together but she refused.

Iowa man sentenced to life in Nebraska man's stabbing death
Man convicted of Iowa hit-and-run that killed professor
Iowa man convicted of murder of man found at rural intersection
Latest Woodbury County court report

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI says rioters weren't fake Trump protesters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News