DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a Des Moines man of first-degree murder and burglary in the shooting death last year of his estranged wife.

The Des Moines Register reports that 51-year-old Harold Dudley was found guilty Friday in the June 2017 death of 36-year-old Mary Dudley, of Des Moines.

Police had said officers were called to Mary Dudley's apartment building for reports of a shooting and found her dead at the scene.

Harold Dudley admitted shooting her, but that the killing arose from a sudden quarrel and that he should be convicted of second-degree murder.

However, prosecutors showed videos that captured him peering around a corner at his wife's apartment holding a handgun before he kicked in her door and fired six times.

