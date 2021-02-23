 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa man dies 3 days after being shot by police officer
View Comments
AP

Iowa man dies 3 days after being shot by police officer

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

Police Lights

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man shot by a Cedar Rapids police officer died Tuesday, three days after he was spotted running from a motel after a stabbing that left a woman dead, police said.

Police identified Arnell States, 39, of Cedar Rapids as a suspect in the early Saturday stabbing of two women who was shot by an officer as he ran from a Rodeway Inn in Cedar Rapids. He died Tuesday and an autopsy is planned by the state medical examiner.

The stabbing killed Katrina Latrese Brinson, 34. Another woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Police were called to the motel to check on a disturbance and were directed by the women to a man running from the building. An officer chased and shot the man, later identified as States.

The officer will be identified later, police said.

Police said there is no known link between the man and the female victims.

Police identify Iowa woman stabbed to death at motel
Investigators name Iowa police officer who killed man
Police identify man fatally shot by Iowa officer
Sioux City man accused of firing arrows at cops pleads not guilty

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 26

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case
Iowa news

Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case

“You may not be interested in war, but war is most certainly interested in you,” one writer warned. State Sen. Ken Rozenboom wrote the outcome was suspect because Biden won 81 million votes sitting “in his basement virtually throughout the entire election cycle.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News