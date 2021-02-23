Iowa man dies 3 days after being shot by police officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man shot by a Cedar Rapids police officer died Tuesday, three days after he was spotted running from a motel after a stabbing that left a woman dead, police said.

Police identified Arnell States, 39, of Cedar Rapids as a suspect in the early Saturday stabbing of two women who was shot by an officer as he ran from a Rodeway Inn in Cedar Rapids. He died Tuesday and an autopsy is planned by the state medical examiner.

The stabbing killed Katrina Latrese Brinson, 34. Another woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Police were called to the motel to check on a disturbance and were directed by the women to a man running from the building. An officer chased and shot the man, later identified as States.

The officer will be identified later, police said.

Police said there is no known link between the man and the female victims.

