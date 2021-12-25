Iowa man, eating Wheaties since 1943, is now on the box

MARION, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been eating his Wheaties for breakfast every morning since he served in World War II. Now, his photo is on the box.

KCRG-TV reports that Clarence Frett of Marion began his morning ritual in 1943 while serving in the Coast Guard. He says is breakfast is simple: A little Wheaties, a little sugar, and some milk.

“That’s my breakfast I don’t eat much more than that,” Frett said.

Wheaties is now 100 years old, and Frett isn't far behind — he turns 100 in January. His daughter sent an email to General Mills to see if she could get her dad's face on a Wheaties box — just like Michael Jordan and many other famous athletes who have graced the box.

The company agreed and put the longtime barber on the box.

