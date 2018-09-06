Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Urbandale man faces up to 50 years in prison after being convicted of receiving and transporting child pornography.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 46-year-old Nedzad Juhic was found guilty Tuesday of the counts following a two-day trial.

Evidence at trial showed that police in 2015 traced child porn files made available online to Juhic's home. A search of his laptop found more than 1,500 videos of child pornography.

Juhic's sentencing will be set at a later date. Besides prison time, he faces orders to forfeit his laptop and pay restitution. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

