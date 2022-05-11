 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen

A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge for the shooting death of another teen during a botched robbery

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge for the shooting death of another teen during a botched robbery.

Kyler Carson, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and other counts, according to court records, and he was sentenced to three years’ probation. He also must pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of 18-year-old Andrew Gaston.

Prosecutors say Carson was 16 when he fatally shot Gaston and injured Gaston’s cousin, Tyrell Gaston, when the Gastons ambushed Carson during a drug deal in an effort to rob Carson of marijuana.

Carson was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter and other counts.

Tyrell Gaston, 18, was also sentenced to three years’ probation last year for second-degree robbery in the case, but was taken back into custody in November after being charged with two counts of attempted murder in a separate case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three Iowa teens shot and injured at after-prom party

Three Iowa teenagers were shot and injured after some uninvited guests showed up to an after-prom party. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said about 200 people were at the party before the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in the shooting, but they are all expected to survive. All three teens were being treated at local hospitals Sunday. Parizek said the shooting happened during a fight that broke out after a group of uninvited guests arrived at the party, and several shots were fired. No arrests were immediately reported Sunday morning, and police did not identify the victims.

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Donbas: Residents flee as fighting rage in in Ukraine’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News