Iowa man held for weapons found at Chicago hotel near beach

CHICAGO (AP) — An Iowa man was in custody in Chicago on Tuesday after police found a rifle with a laser sight in a hotel room that overlooks a Lake Michigan beach during the July 4th holiday weekend.

Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police on Sunday they observed the rifle, a handgun and ammunition in the room held by Keegan Casteel, 32. The weapons were found on a 12th floor window sill. The window had a view of Ohio Street Beach and Navy Pier, a major tourist attraction.

Casteel of Ankeny, Iowa, was arrested at the hotel and faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A Cook County judge on Tuesday ordered him held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

“I understand through the state’s proffer and your attorney that you have permission to possess the firearms in the state of Iowa,” Judge David Navarro said during a Tuesday hearing. ``However, clearly, we’re not in Iowa.”

Police Superintendent David Brown says the hotel staff member should be praised for alerting police.

“This employee saw something by entering a room to clean it that likely prevented a tragedy from happening,” Brown said Tuesday.