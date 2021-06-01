 Skip to main content
Iowa man killed, woman injured in shooting; arrest made
LUTON, Iowa (AP) — A man died and a woman was injured in a Memorial Day shooting outside a home in Luton in northwestern Iowa, and a 20-year-old man was arrested in the case, police said.

Deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting and found the man and woman in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the man, later identified as Russell Mohr, 40, of Mapleton, died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg.

About 20 minutes later, a vehicle believed to be driven by the shooter was pulled over on Highway 14, officials said. The driver — Marvin Lynn Hildreth Jr., 20, of Whiting — was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Authorities have not given a motive or detailed what led up to the shooting, but said Hildreth was charged last June in an assault on two people outside an Onawa apartment building in which Hildreth was accused of firing a gun. No one was shot in that incident.

