Iowa man pleads not guilty to charges in death of bicyclist

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to felony vehicular homicide and other counts in the June crash death of a bicyclist.

Cody William Skiye, 28, has pleaded not guilty in Cerro Gordo County Court to homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, as well as counts of making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle, the Globe Gazette reported.

Police have said Skiye already had one OWI conviction on his record on June 5 when he was driving a pickup truck that hit 62-year-old James Powell, who was on his bicycle.

Powell was rushed to a hospital, where he died six days later.

Skiye’s trial has been set for Sept. 21.

