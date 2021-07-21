 Skip to main content
Iowa man pleads not guilty to charges in death of bicyclist
AP

Iowa man pleads not guilty to charges in death of bicyclist

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to felony vehicular homicide and other counts in the June crash death of a bicyclist.

Cody William Skiye, 28, has pleaded not guilty in Cerro Gordo County Court to homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, as well as counts of making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle, the Globe Gazette reported.

Police have said Skiye already had one OWI conviction on his record on June 5 when he was driving a pickup truck that hit 62-year-old James Powell, who was on his bicycle.

Powell was rushed to a hospital, where he died six days later.

Skiye’s trial has been set for Sept. 21.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

