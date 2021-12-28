 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa man sentenced after admitting to about 1,000 drug deals

An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for conspiring with his daughter in a conspiracy that involved around 1,000 drug-related transactions over an eight-month period

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for conspiring with his daughter in a conspiracy that involved around 1,000 drug-related transactions over an eight-month period.

The U.S. Attorney's office for northern Iowa on Monday announced the sentence for 47-year-old Kendell Lamont Thomas of Dubuque. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Thomas said in a plea agreement that he conspired with his daughter to distribute more than 500 grams of crack cocaine by conducting around 1,000 drug-related transactions in Dubuque in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hardened lava removed from La Laguna Cross on La Palma Island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News