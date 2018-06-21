CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for traveling to Mexico to sexually abuse a girl, whom he used to produce child pornography.
Federal prosecutors in Iowa say 36-year-old Juan Rangel was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of distribution of child pornography. Rangel must also register as a sex offender.
Court records show Rangel admitted that between 2014 and 2016, he traveled from the U.S. to Mexico and engaged in sex acts with a girl when she was 14 and 15. He also produced child porn involving the girl and posted the images online in 2015 and 2016.