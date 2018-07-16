Subscribe for 33¢ / day

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A judge has sentenced an Iowa man to 50 years in prison for the death of his infant daughter.

Story County Judge Timothy Finn sentenced 30-year-old Calvin C. White of Nevada to the prison term Monday after his guilty plea last month to child endangerment causing death. He admitted using pillows to suffocate his 2-month-old daughter, Salena, on Jan. 29.

She later died at a hospital.

After suffocating his daughter, White tried to kill himself by being struck by a train, but he survived.

Following statements from his wife and the baby's maternal grandparents, White apologized and noted he'd thrown himself in front of a train.

He told the court, "I'm really sorry."

White could be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments