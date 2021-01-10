 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting
View Comments
AP

Iowa man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a shooting last April.

Littleton Clark, 41, was sentenced Friday in the April 12 shooting that took place outside a Des Moines apartment complex. Police said Clark fired into a group of people and wounded another man twice in the torso. The victim survived but needed surgery after the shooting.

Court records show that 41-year-old Littleton Clark pleaded guilty last month to assault and two weapons charges as part of a deal with prosecutors. In return, an attempted murder charge and two other charges were dropped.

Clark received three consecutive sentences of 10 years, 10 years and 5 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Courthouse cornerstone time capsule rededication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News