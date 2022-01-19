Iowa man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal crash

ELDORA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing a 2020 crash that killed three people by driving drunk and the wrong way on a rural highway.

Spencer Bultman, 27, of Hampton, was sentenced Tuesday after he had pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and one count of serious injury by vehicle, the Ames Tribune reported. In exchange for his pleas, several other counts were dropped, including three counts of vehicular homicide by reckless driving.

Investigators have said Bultman was drunk and driving his pickup the wrong way in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 near Alden when he crashed into a sport utility vehicle the night of Aug. 23, 2020.

The crash killed 44-year-old SUV driver Cristy Gutierres, her boyfriend, 37-year-old Mario Zubia, and Gutierres’ 10-year-old son Jesse “Alex” Gutierres. Gutierres’ 6-year-old daughter was critically injured in the crash and had to be airlifted to a Des Moines hospital.

District Court Judge John Flynn also ordered Bultman to pay restitution of between $150,000 and $450,000 for each of the three people killed.

The 2020 crash was not Bultman's first brush with the law involving alcohol. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to DUI and other charges and pleaded guilty two years later to public intoxication.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0