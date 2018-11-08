Try 1 month for 99¢

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors in Iowa say 23-year-old Austin Marek, of Anamosa, was sentenced Thursday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty in June to one count of possession of child pornography. At his plea hearing, Marek admitted that in 2016, he knowingly had child pornography, including at least one image of prepubescent children.

Marek must also register as a sex offender.

