Iowa man sentenced to nearly 3 decades in federal prison
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for making and receiving child pornography.

Ryan Don Andrew Ford, 49, of Centerville, was sentenced Monday to 27 years in prison for the two counts, federal prosecutors for the Southern District of Iowa said in a news release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Investigators say that in 2018, Ford secretly recorded three minors using hidden cameras he had placed around his home, including in the shower. Ford then distributed some of the images he had captured to others, prosecutors said.

Ford also downloaded from 2018 to 2019 hundreds of images and videos of child pornography from the internet, according to prosecutors.

