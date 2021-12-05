 Skip to main content
AP

Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — A 37-year-old Iowa man was killed while deer hunting this weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Nathan Allen Sharpnack of Winterset was shot Saturday afternoon while hunting with a large group of people in the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area north of Knoxville, Iowa.

Officials said Sharpnack was shot in the torso likely by a member of a large hunting party.

Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff's office are helping the state agency investigate the shooting.

An autopsy will be performed on Sharpnack.

