Iowa man stays in prison after judge clarifies his sentence

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is grateful the state Board of Parole reversed its decision to give early release to the man who fatally shot her son in 2017 after a judge clarified that he sentenced the man to serve 24 years in prison.

Shafona Jones told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that she's glad that Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness followed up with the judge after the parole board granted Lamar Wilson, 28, work release in September. The board rescinded its order in late November before Wilson was released.

Wilson was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and several other charges in the August 2017 shooting on Iowa City's pedestrian mall that left Jones' son dead and two others injured. Wilson didn't deny firing the gun, but he argued he fired the shots in self-defense.

State appeals courts upheld Wilson's conviction and said the state's “stand-your-ground law” didn't give him immunity from prosecution because of his self-defense claim.

After the parole board's initial decision, Lyness filed a formal motion asking the judge to clarify that he intended for Wilson's four different sentences to run consecutively for a total of 24 years. Wilson was also ordered to serve a minimum of five years before becoming eligible for parole.

Lyness said corrections officials misunderstood the original sentencing order that Wilson’s sentences were supposed to run consecutively. The Corrections Department didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s questions about the sentence.

