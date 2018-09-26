Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been given 50 years in prison for producing child pornography involving a prepubescent child and for trading child pornography.

Forty-year-old Christian Hansen, of Tipton, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He'd been convicted in March of multiple child sexual exploitation and child pornography counts.

Prosecutors say Hansen was already a registered sex offender for crimes in Nebraska when he took photos of a child's genital area last year and emailed the photos to other people. Hansen also traded child pornography with others and stored the pornography on multiple electronic devices.

Hansen was convicted in 2011 of three counts of possession of child pornography in Nebraska.

