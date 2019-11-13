2 Iowa men sentenced to federal prison in child porn cases
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa men have been sentenced to federal prison in separate child pornography cases.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 34-year-old Ryan Mitchell Budde, of Clinton, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography. Budde pleaded guilty to the county in July. Investigators say they found 365 images of child pornography on Budde’s two cellphones and two laptops.

Also on Tuesday, 28-year-old Marcus Henry Benjamin was sentenced to more than seven years after pleading guilty in June to one count of receiving child pornography. Investigators say Benjamin collected child pornography for more than four years, amassing a collection of over 1,200 images videos.

