Iowa modifies plan to withhold vaccine from counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials have modified a decision to withhold COVID-19 vaccines from some counties that were reported as not having used up to 80% of their allocation last week after working with the counties to resolve the problem.

The Iowa Department of Public Health informed five counties on Friday that it would withhold this week’s allotment of vaccine. The decision drew criticism from several county health administrators, who said either that the state was mistaken or that bad weather had temporarily slowed their progress.

The announcement followed a new state rule requiring the use of at least 80% of a county’s vaccination allotment. The rule is designed to reduce the number of vaccine doses sitting in storage.

As of Monday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Public Health said the counties would be getting their allotment of vaccines after negotiating an agreement to solve the issues that led to lagging vaccine use, the Des Moines Register reported.