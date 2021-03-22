Iowa mom, son face more charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa mother and son are facing new charges after they allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new affidavit.

Deborah Sandoval, 54, of Des Moines, and Salvador Sandoval, 23, of Ankeny, were each originally charged with three counts after their arrests Feb. 19.

A new affidavit filed in their Iowa extradition case includes 13 charges against Salvador Sandoval and five charges against his mother.

The affidavit includes a video that allegedly shows Salvador Sandoval fighting with several police officers inside the Capitol building.

The Sandovals are each charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Salvador Sandoval is also charged with violence in a restricted building, violence in the Capitol building, and three counts each of civil disorder and obstructing or impeding officers.