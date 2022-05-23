Iowa moratorium on eminent domain action appears to be dead

DES MOINES -- Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said he is “99.9 percent sure” there will be no one-year moratorium on the use of eminent domain for carbon pipeline projects passed this session.

The House passed the one-year moratorium as part of the budget bill for the state’s administrative services department, but the Senate passed its own version of that budget bill without the eminent domain moratorium.

Kaufmann said in legislators’ negotiations to finish their work for the session, the eminent domain moratorium did not make the cut. However, he said he believes lawmakers who are supportive of the moratorium sent a signal on behalf of Iowa landowners who are opposed to the use of eminent domain to secure private land for pipeline projects.

“I believe the message was sent loud and clear to any proposed pipeline company that we have an expectation of treating landowners fairly,” Kaufmann said. “I think that message was sent loud and clear by us passing a bill in the House, and I think it has set the tone.”

