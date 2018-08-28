Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny mother whose baby died after becoming wedged between a mattress and a wall has been given two years of probation.

Court records say 33-year-old Michelle Atwell was fined $1,000 at her sentencing Monday in Des Moines and given a deferred judgment. A deferred judgment allows her conviction to be removed from court records if she completes her probation terms. Atwell had pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Police were called to the Ankeny home of Atwell and Matthew Cohara on Aug. 26, 2017, after the 7-month-old was found not breathing. Police say the baby became wedged and suffocated after Atwell left her on the bed for hours after feeding her. An autopsy found a cocaine byproduct in the baby's system.

Cohara was given a similar sentence.

