Iowa mothers urge reversal of state mask mandate prohibition

Reynolds showed no signs of budging.

“Parental control is local control and parents have the option to send their kids to school with a mask or not. As I have throughout this pandemic, I trust Iowans to do the right thing and make the decisions about what’s best for themselves and their family,” she said in a statement.

The issue has become a political hot-button issue between Republican conservatives who say it's a personal freedom and liberty issue and Democrats who support the scientific evidence that masks help stop virus spread.

Iowa averages about 600 cases of COVID a day, the highest number since mid-February. The incidence of new cases increased by 167% in the last 14 days. Hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks. State public health officials said 6,193 people have died in Iowa.

Infectious disease physician and public health researcher Dr. Megan Srinivas cited the American Academy of Pediatrics data that indicated 94,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week in the United States, a rate six times higher than the number of weekly cases a month ago. She said cases in children are exponentially increasing each week even before schools have started in many states. The more the delta virus is allowed to circulate the more it can develop new variants that may be worse, she said.