Iowa National Guard sending 250 to U.S. Capitol

DES MOINES --- The Iowa National Guard plans to send 250 members to assist in security efforts in the nation’s capital during inauguration week, the Guard’s leader said Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Ben Corell said the U.S. National Guard requested assistance from all 50-plus U.S. states, territories and districts. Corell said the plan is for the 250 Iowa Guard members to travel to Washington, D.C., this weekend.

Corell said he could not elaborate on what assignments the Iowa Guard members will be given once they reach the capital.

Security efforts have increased ever since a citizen siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as supporters of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying the results of last November’s election, which Trump lost. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died during the raid.