Iowa News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

———

TOP STORIES:

CAPITOL BREACH-IOWA ARREST

DES MOINES — DES MOINES -- An Iowa man who led a crowd of insurgents in taunting a police officer up several flights of stairs inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is asking a judge to release him from jail. By David Pitt. UPCOMING: 450 words by 5 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA PRISON VISITS