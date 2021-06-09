Iowa News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org.
A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.
Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.
Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage.
How can we help you plan your coverage more effectively? Let us know here.
———
TOP STORIES:
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA
DES MOINES, Iowa — Demand for vaccines in Iowa has dropped dramatically and for this week the state ordered 2,450 doses, an Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman said. Last week, Iowa ordered more than twice that number. By David Pitt. UPCOMING: About 350 words.
AROUND THE STATE:
COMMUNITY COLLEGE-SECURITY BREACH
DES MOINES, Iowa — The FBI is now working with the Des Moines Area Community College on a data security breach that has led to days of the school being shut down. SENT: 170 words.
DICAMBA LAWSUIT-GRAPE GROWERS
LUBBOCK, Texas — Wine grape growers in Texas and surrounding states filed a lawsuit last week against drug-maker Bayer-Monsanto and chemical giant BASF for the damage their cotton herbicide has caused to vineyards. SENT: 325 words. NOTE Iowa interest.
IN BRIEF:
MISSING BOY-IOWA — A sheriff announced Wednesday that roughly $15,000 and counting has been pledged as a reward for information that helps investigators find out what happened to a missing Iowa boy.
MURDER CASE-SUICIDE DEFENSE — A Dubuque man has again been convicted of second-degree murder in the 2017 knife death of his girlfriend.
SPORTS:
None at this hour.
———
If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.