Iowa News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org.
A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.
Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.
Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage.
How can we help you plan your coverage more effectively? Let us know here.
———
TOP STORY:
IOWA CAPITOL-INSPECTION
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The top administrator in the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate threatened retribution against a GOP appointee who oversees workplace safety after inspectors said they would make public their concerns about COVID-19 hazards at the Capitol, records show. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT: 850 words, photos.
NEVADA-PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
LAS VEGAS — Nevada’s governor signed into law Friday a bill that would make the Western state the first to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, bumping Iowa and New Hampshire from their leadoff spots. The new law is a gamble. It’s likely to set off maneuvering from other states, especially Iowa and New Hampshire, trying to move up their contests. By Michelle Price. SENT: 720 words, photo.
AROUND THE STATE:
FARMERS LOAN LAWSUIT
MILWAUKEE — A federal judge has halted a loan forgiveness program for farmers of color in response to a lawsuit alleging the program discriminates against white farmers. SENT: 200 words, photo.
CEDAR RAPIDS SIGN
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The bright red Quaker Oats sign that had long lit up the Cedar Rapids skyline before a rare wind storm damaged it last August is back atop the Quaker Oats plant near downtown. SENT: 160 words, photos.
IN BRIEF:
WOMAN KILLED-HUSBAND ARRESTED — A woman was found shot to death inside her eastern Iowa home, and police arrested her husband on unrelated charges.
SPORTS:
None at this hour.
———
If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.