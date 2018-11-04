DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — One Dubuque used bookstore helps a nonprofit organization provide a volume of services to residents.
Proceeds from the on-site used bookstore help fund the Tri-State Independent Blind Society.
"Bingo is our main No. 1 (fundraiser) and then the bookstore income comes in," Debra Gagne, the organization's president, tells the Telegraph Herald . "These are our main things. Without these, we would be gone. We'd have to close up."
The Tri-State Independent Blind Society was founded in 1972 to support local residents experiencing vision loss. The organization recently moved to a facility that houses the large hall for the society's fundraising bingo nights, a low-vision center and the bookstore. Bookshelves about 5-feet tall line the walls and fill the aisle of the small shop.
One recent morning, bookstore staff members Holly Gabel and Mary Vargas were busy sorting through boxes of donated books. The donations stock the store, which is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"Everything is organized in here," Gabel said while sorting books. "We have them in categories and alphabetical order."
The store features hardcover and paperback, large-print and audio books for sale, as well as items such as photo puzzles.
Gabel said bookstore staff are selective when receiving the donated books.
"We don't accept things that were stored in garages or basements," she said. "We don't want books smelling of cigarette smoke or things like that."
Books cost $1 apiece if their copyright date is 2011 or older. Books with more recent copyright dates cost $3 apiece.
"We get teachers who come in here who are amazed at the cost of the children's books," Gabel said.
Proceeds from the bookstore fund the organization's activities.
"We train people for Braille and cooking and computers and different kinds of things that they need," Gagne said. "We go to their home and help them out with marking stuff so they can stay in their individual homes."
The organization helps a few thousand people annually, but Gagne said the nonprofit remains a secret to some residents.
"A lot of people still don't know about Tri-State Blind," she said.
Vargas said the same attitude often applies to the bookstore.
"I get a lot of people saying, 'We didn't know where you were at,'" she said.
Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com