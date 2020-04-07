Iowa now has over 1,000 cases of coronavirus

“Iowa is not New York or California or New Jersey,” Reynolds said Tuesday. “We have different areas of the state experiencing different outbreaks, so it would be irresponsible for me to do a statewide (order) when, according to Dr. Fauci, many of the mitigation efforts I have put in place are actually aligned with the results they’re trying to get.

“We’re doing it on a community, county, region basis. We have the ability to take a look at what we’re seeing across the state.”

State officials also reported outbreaks in three long-term care facilities across Iowa, all of which are in Eastern Iowa counties — Linn, Washington and Tama.

Those facilities are Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, McCreedy Home in Washington and the Premiere Estates of Toledo in Toledo, said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, on Tuesday.

Officials did not state how many cases each facility had seen. An outbreak is defined as three or more positive cases in a facility’s staff and/or residents.

Reisetter said the public health department has requested long-term care facilities notify officials if they have two or more residents or staff exhibit symptoms of a respiratory illness, and so far the department has received no reports.