Iowa offers public employees no pay increase for two years

A contract proposal offering no wage increase for two years is a “punch in the gut” to state employees, many of whom are working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the union representing them.

“This is a slap across the face,” Danny Homan, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, said Monday after the Department of Administrative Services made its initial offer in contract bargaining.

The state countered Homan’s “reasonable” call for a 3 percent across-the-board wage increase in each of the next two fiscal years by offering no pay hike to approximately 19,000 employees at prisons, colleges, health agencies and other state institutions who are represented by AFSCME.

Minutes after the virtual meeting with Nathan Reckman, general counsel for DAS, Homan said he was receiving “colorful texts, some with very colorful language” from AFSCME members responding to the offer.

He went into the meeting with low expectations because the state offered public safety employees represented by the State Police Officers Council an increase of one-half of 1 percent.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be good ... but we didn’t even get a half of a percent,” Homan said.