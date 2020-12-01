Iowa offers small pay hike to unionized law officers

Even though the state’s wage proposal was a modest increase, Bardsley said “it’s better than contracts in the past that we’ve received from them. We’ve received zero and zero on the first offer in the past from them, so by receiving a half and a half it didn’t surprise us but you always sort of hope that the one day that maybe they just offer something right up front on the first one and you’re done but that’s a dream.”

Bardsley noted that most of the peace officers they represent are essential personnel dealing with a worldwide panel, adding “we’ve had our fair share of cases during the pandemic and with everything that has gone on since March of the last year I think the DPS and DNR, we have truly had to step up in some extraordinary situations and I hope that is taken into consideration. We will definitely make that argument as we move forward.”

Negotiators now will schedule closed-door talks aimed at reaching a labor contract covering the next two fiscal years by March 15. Should the two sides reach an impasse, their differences will be resolved with binding arbitration under state law.