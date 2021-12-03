Iowa officials: Algona officer shot at suspect's fleeing car

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — State police officials are investigating after a north-central Iowa police officer shot at a suspect accused of driving his car toward the officer.

The incident happened Thursday in Algona, when police were called to a motel for reports of a disturbance, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.

Algona police said responding officers encountered 30-year-old Juan Cavazos and that Cavazos refused to comply with officer’s commands to stop. Cavazos drove his vehicle toward an officer as he was fleeing, police said, leading the officer to fire one shot at Cavazos.

Cavazos was not hit by gunfire, but suffered injuries when he subsequently crashed the vehicle in rural Kossuth County, police said. He is being held at the Kossuth County Jail and faces several charges, including assault on a police officer, attempted burglary, operating while under the influence and eluding arrest.

Police identified the officer who fired his gun as Algona Officer Grant Smith, who has been employed by the department since 2011. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of the Algona Police Department.

Algona is a city of about 5,500 located around 106 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

