Iowa officials find body of man inside portable toilet
Iowa officials find body of man inside portable toilet

Emergency lights, police, file photo

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The body of a man was found inside a portable toilet outside Des Moines's Forest Avenue Library early Monday, police said.

A city snowplow driver spotted the man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet just after 3 a.m. Monday, according to police. Authorities had not released the man's identity by early afternoon Monday. Officials don’t believe foul play was involved, police said.

The man’s death came as overnight temperatures in Des Moines dropped to minus 2 degrees and the wind chill was double digits below zero.

