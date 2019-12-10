Iowa officials upbeat about revamped USMCA trade deal

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat who represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, said she hoped resolving USMCA would begin to provide some needed stability for Iowa farmers who have lost market shares because of international uncertainty. But, she added, it would not “be the end all, be all here” given other trade and tariff issues yet to be resolved.

“What we have here is something that’s finally going to do what the president talked a lot about in 2016, which is to stop the bleeding of American jobs, and then at the same time, hopefully, bring some back home,” she said. “I’m really proud of what the House Democrats have been able to do here to make sure that we’ve got those provisions in there to do exactly what the president had originally intended.”