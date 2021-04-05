Iowa opens vaccinations to all adults as virus spreads

The state positivity rate rose to 5.1% after remaining below 5% for most of the past few weeks.

State data indicates that 27% of the positive cases identified in the previous seven days were among young adults ages 18 to 29.

Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia last week attributed part of the increase to spring break travel and more contagious variants.

Nationally, public health officials are warning that a new surge could be coming and encouraged people to maintain social distancing in public places and to wear a mask.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has lifted state restrictions and seemed less concerned than CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and other national experts during her weekly news conference last Wednesday.

“Even now that virus activity in our state is as low as it's been in several months, while we have monitored a slight uptick in positivity rate, we've not seen evidence to suggest it's leading down a concerning path,” she said.

In Iowa, nearly 673,000 people, or 21.3% of the population, has been completely vaccinated. Iowa is 10th in the U.S., tied with Minnesota and New Jersey, for the percentage of total population vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.