 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa park where man killed couple, their daughter to reopen

The eastern Iowa state park where police say a man killed three people and himself is set to reopen

  • Updated
  • 0

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — The eastern Iowa state park where police say a man killed three people and himself is set to reopen this week.

Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. A temporary memorial site will be located at the entrance sign near the park's visitor center.

The park, located about about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines, has been closed since Friday, when a gunman shot and killed a Cedar Falls couple and their young daughter inside their tent at the park's campground.

Police later found Anthony Sherwin, 23, of La Vista, Nebraska, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area outside the campground but inside the state park.

Police said Sherwin killed Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt. The couple’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, wasn't injured.

People are also reading…

Police have said they have no motive for the killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at the nation’s ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, allowing the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April. Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning the jackpot have remained at one in 302.5 million. The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which would be $376.9 million before taxes.

Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. They were 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green posted on Facebook that the couple's 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack and is safe, though details were not immediately available. Investigators have provided no motive, but named the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska, whose body was found at the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl —  at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? Investigators believe the shooter was a 23-year-old man from eastern Nebraska who had no criminal history and appeared to target the victims at random. The man’s parents, who had been camping with him, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack. The shooting happened early Friday morning, when a couple from Cedar Falls, Iowa, and their 6-year-old daughter were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. The couple's 9-year-old son survived the shooting without physical injury.

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Police say three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt says officers found three people shot dead in a tent. On Friday night, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lulu Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings. Law enforcement later found 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Is $810 million worth $2? That’s a good question, given it costs $2 to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket that could pay off with an estimated $810 million prize, the nation’s fourth-largest jackpot. The game’s next drawing is Tuesday night. Before plunking down $2 for a ticket, it's good to remember your chance of winning the grand prize is minuscule, at one in 302.5 million. And keep in mind that the $810 million prize is for those who take the annuity option, paid over 30 annual payments. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for this drawing would pay out an estimated $470.1 million. Also, there are taxes to consider.

You didn't win Mega Millions. Here's when you can go for $1B

You didn't win Mega Millions. Here's when you can go for $1B

A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. After no winner on Tuesday, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the top prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing is an estimated $602.5 million.

Dubuque airport terminal named for Black WWII fighter pilot

Dubuque airport terminal named for Black WWII fighter pilot

The main terminal at Dubuque's regional airport has been renamed to honor a Black World War II fighter pilot from the eastern Iowa city. The Telegraph Herald reports that the family of the late Robert Martin and others gathered Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at the Dubuque Regional Airport to commemorate the new name, the Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal. Martin died in 2018 at the age of 99. He was a native of Dubuque who joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and flew missions with the Tuskegee Airmen. The renaming of the airport terminal followed a two-year campaign. In 2020, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted unanimously to approve renaming the airport terminal for Martin.

Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

Investors are buying up mobile home parks across the country, leading to significant rent increases and complaints of neglect from residents. The parks, which for decades were mostly owned and operated like small businesses, have proven an attractive investment for private equity firms and large real estate companies. They offer some of the best returns in the property sector, money that is made by raising rent and saddling tenants with a myriad of fees. The industry argues these investments are making parks more livable, but residents, many on fixed incomes, say they can't afford the rent increases and improvements often don't come.

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back at the moments that defined the International Space Station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News