Iowa patrol trooper died after swerving to avoid a deer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State Patrol Trooper died last month in a crash after he swerved to avoid a deer while speeding to respond to a call, the patrol said Friday.

Trooper Ted Benda, 37, of rural Decorah, crashed Oct. 14 on Highway 51 north of Postville. After he swerved to avoid the deer, his vehicle lost traction, went into a ditch, hit an embankment and rolled, Sgt. Alex Dinkla said in an email to The Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Benda was airlifted to Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he died Oct. 19.

The State Patrol is still working to determine how fast Benda was driving at the time of the crash. Clayton County officials have not answered questions about the call Benda was responding to when he crashed.

