 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa patrol trooper died after swerving to avoid a deer

The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper died last month in a crash when he swerved to avoid a deer while speeding to respond to a call

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State Patrol Trooper died last month in a crash after he swerved to avoid a deer while speeding to respond to a call, the patrol said Friday.

Trooper Ted Benda, 37, of rural Decorah, crashed Oct. 14 on Highway 51 north of Postville. After he swerved to avoid the deer, his vehicle lost traction, went into a ditch, hit an embankment and rolled, Sgt. Alex Dinkla said in an email to The Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Benda was airlifted to Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he died Oct. 19.

The State Patrol is still working to determine how fast Benda was driving at the time of the crash. Clayton County officials have not answered questions about the call Benda was responding to when he crashed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News