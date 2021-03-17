Iowa plans to open vaccines to all residents on April 5

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that all Iowa residents will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations on April 5 as long as supply projections are met.

The federal government is promising a surge in supply in late March that will enable enough vaccinations to meet much larger demand, Reynolds said. Until then, vaccinations are available only to adults in certain occupations, people older than 65 or those who have qualifying health conditions.

Iowa received nearly 119,000 doses during the week of March 1 thanks to an increase in the availability of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Weekly allocations fell to nearly 95,000 for the week of March 8 and to just over 86,500 for this week. Next week will be about the same, and then the week of March 29 Iowa's allocation is expected to rise to around 200,000 doses a week. In April it could ramp up to nearly 300,000 doses a week as the national supply approaches 29 million doses.

Reynolds said the White House coronavirus team will update states next week to confirm those numbers will hold.

“More vaccines means opportunities to vaccinate even more Iowans, and communities across the state are partnering to make that possible now and preparing to serve even more people as more doses become available,” the Republican governor said.