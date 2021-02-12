 Skip to main content
Iowa plans to withhold vaccine from 5 counties next week
AP

States holding key vaccine discussions in closed meetings

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is drawn into a syringe at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.  

 Joseph Cress

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa plans to withhold COVID-19 vaccines from five counties next week because they did not use 80% of their allocations this week, the state’s top health official said Friday.

Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, did not name the five counties while discussing the decision with AARP members.

A new state rule requiring the use of at least 80% of a county's vaccination allotment is designed to reduce the amount of vaccine sitting in storage, The Des Moines Register reported.

Garcia said the decision was not intended to punish the counties but to give them “a little bit of a break to catch up.”

The counties will be given their full allocation the next week if they meet the 80% target, she said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

