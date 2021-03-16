Iowa police: 7-year-old accidentally shot in foot by father

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa’s Webster City say they’re investigating after a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father.

The shooting happened Saturday, Des Moines television station KCCI reported. Webster City police said the father was pulling a gun out of his waistband when it went off and hit the boy in the foot. Officials said the boy is expected to recover.

The Hamilton County prosecutor is reviewing the case and will determine whether any charges are filed, police said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0