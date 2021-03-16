 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa police: 7-year-old accidentally shot in foot by father
View Comments
AP

Iowa police: 7-year-old accidentally shot in foot by father

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa’s Webster City say they’re investigating after a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father.

The shooting happened Saturday, Des Moines television station KCCI reported. Webster City police said the father was pulling a gun out of his waistband when it went off and hit the boy in the foot. Officials said the boy is expected to recover.

The Hamilton County prosecutor is reviewing the case and will determine whether any charges are filed, police said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: States with the most COVID-19 vaccinations so far

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News