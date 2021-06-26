 Skip to main content
Iowa police investigate body found in Des Moines River
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa police are investigating a body found Saturday in the Des Moines River.

Des Moines Fire Department’s Water Emergency Team is helping recover the body from where it was found near the Euclid Avenue Bridge, Des Moines police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Parizek said more information will be released when it’s available.

