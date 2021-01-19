 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa police seek suspect in hit-and-run pedestrian death
View Comments
AP

Iowa police seek suspect in hit-and-run pedestrian death

{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights, police, file photo

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in Davenport are seeking a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian just north of Genesis Medical Center.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, when first responders were called to North Fillmore Lane for a report of a man unresponsive in the street, the Quad-City Times reported. An initial investigation showed the man had been hit by a vehicle and dragged for 300-400 feet, police said. The vehicle fled the scene of the fatal crash, investigators said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.

Police seek suspect in Iowa hit-and-run
Police seek driver of car in fatal western Iowa motorcycle crash
Woman enters plea deal in fatal hit-and-run in Nebraska

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Courthouse cornerstone time capsule rededication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News