Iowa posts 91 more coronavirus deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials on Wednesday posted another 91 deaths from the coronavirus, increasing the state total to more than 6,600.

Of those deaths, two occurred earlier in the year and the remaining 89 were people who have died since early August. Iowa now has recorded 6,654 deaths, and its death rate since the beginning of the pandemic last year ranks 25th in the nation.

Iowa has a seven-day moving average of 1,411 cases per day with 626 people hospitalized, including 141 in intensive care. All 99 counties continue to be in the high rate of spread category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccination rate has changed little with 54.3% of the state population fully vaccinated, ranking Iowa 23rd in the nation.

The state reported more than 9,000 new confirmed positive tests in the past week with 23% of them children age 17 or younger, or more than 2,000 cases. Five children age 11 or younger and six between ages 12 and 17 are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa.

