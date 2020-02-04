Iowa precinct leaders describe issues reporting caucus results

DES MOINES -- Caucus officials had myriad problems with the new results reporting app.
Then the telephone lines to state party headquarters became overwhelmed.
Those appear to be the primary issues, according to interviews with precinct leaders across the state, that caused the reporting of results from Iowa Democrats’ first-in-the-nation caucuses to fail so spectacularly Monday night.
Leaders from some of the state’s roughly 1,700 precincts said Tuesday they had trouble downloading the app in the first place, while others had issues entering data into the app.
Then, when those precinct leaders tried instead to call the results in to the state party, the phone lines were so busy that they spent up to multiple hours on hold.
At least one precinct leader said he gave up trying to call in the results, and instead watched the drama unfold on TV.
Tuesday should have been a day for analyzing the results of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential precinct caucuses. Instead, the Iowa Democratic Party spent the day using its backup systems to count the caucus results and explaining what went wrong to the presidential campaigns and the media.
The state party said a coding error caused a reporting error in the new app that was developed just for this year’s caucuses, and that backup systems were taking longer than expected.
The party released its first batch of official results at 4 p.m. Tuesday, roughly 19 hours after most caucuses ended Monday night. And even that information was incomplete, representing only 62 percent of all precincts.
For some precinct leaders, the problems began right from the beginning.
Linda Langston, chair of Cedar Rapids Precinct 25 at the Veterans Memorial Building Armory, wasn’t even able to download the app, perhaps because too many people were trying to access it in the hours before the caucuses, she said.
“If they had sent an email out a week ago telling you to download it more than four days before the caucuses,” it might have worked better, she said. “People thought it would be instantly there.”
Precinct 25 leaders waited on hold for about three hours to report their results by phone around midnight, Langston said.
One precinct leader didn’t bother to try the app in the first place.
Marty O’Boyle, the mayor of Eldrige and a veteran caucus-goer, reported the results from two precincts. O’Boyle said he didn’t bother to use the app; he decided to phone in the results.
“The app didn’t fail me. I didn’t use it,” O’Boyle joked.
O’Boyle said he was waiting on the phone for more than an hour when the line went dead. Rather than call again, he sat around and watched the returns on the news.
He finally received a call in the middle of the night from a party official asking for results. O’Boyle said he reported the numbers and also sent in photos of written tabulations.
Other officials described multiple problems using the app.
Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said he’s usually comfortable with new technologies, but said he couldn’t get the app to work. So, he told captains of the 43 county caucus sites to be ready to use the longstanding method of calling in results.
That’s how Dumkrieger reported results from Precinct 14 in downtown Sioux City, but he ended up being on hold for roughly 30 minutes. He wasn’t certain how many other precinct captains experienced problems with the app and tried to call in tallies.
You have free articles remaining.
Multiple pin numbers may have caused some confusion, said Elesha Gayman, chair of the Scott County Democrats.
Gayman said two pin numbers were sent to precinct organizers using the app — one pin for secure access to the app, the other for precinct location.
Gayman said state party officials from Des Moines are now picking up sign-in sheets and several thousand preference cards from Scott County.
“It definitely wasn’t that it wasn’t secure,” Gayman said about the app. “If anything, we had too much security. … I would way rather us be able to trust our system, its integrity and transparency and wait a bit longer than corrupt those things for quicker results.”
In Clinton County, only two of 26 precincts used the app with full success, said Bill Jacobs, county Democratic Party chairman.
Jacobs said there were issues accessing the app, and it also crashed for some precinct leaders.
All of the results have been phoned in, and the preference cards are secured, Jacobs said.
“At the local level, everything’s fine,” he said. “It’s just the reporting up that’s a problem.”
Dana Dominguez, precinct chair at the West Liberty Community Center, had downloaded the smartphone app and entered numbers through the first alignment. But when precinct leaders realized the count was off and tried to change it on the app, the program would not allow an adjustment, Dominguez said.
“After the first alignment, we scrapped the app,” she said. “We started filling out the math worksheet. I wanted full confidence of the results we were going to be accurate.”
Dominguez and another precinct leader drove the results from West Liberty to Muscatine before 10 a.m. Tuesday. There, Democratic Party leaders planned to verify all the county numbers and then get them to the state, Dominguez said.
“It’s not corruption. It’s not the DNC doing something shady,” she said. “We want it to be right and fair and it takes a lot longer to double or triple check.”
Anne-Marie Taylor, chair of Iowa City Precinct 27 at Iowa City High School, started with the app, entering the total of 875 for the attendance at the event and seeing that the app computed how many supporters were needed for a candidate to reach viability.
“It was really nice,” she said.
But then they put down the phone to execute the first alignment. “When we picked it up five minutes later, all our information was gone,” Taylor said. “We didn’t even want to trust it because we didn’t want to get anything wrong.”
Taylor reported the results by phone around midnight after being on hold for about an hour. “I’m assuming a lot of the hang-up was getting the numbers to the state.”
Not every precinct official reporter issues with the app. One of few precinct chairs who reported smooth use was Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls, who chaired Coralville’s Precinct 1 at the Coralville Performing Arts Center.
“I had downloaded it, tested it, practiced logging in and out, and set up the 2FA (two-factor identification) without any trouble,” Wahls said.
Although many precinct captains tried to follow the app’s instructions to enter data throughout the caucus process, Wahls waited until the end of the caucus and entered at all at once.
“And then in the Johnson County boiler room, I confirmed with State HQ they had, in fact, received my numbers without any trouble,” he said.
Jeremy Saint, the captain at Precinct 3 at West High School in Sioux City, said he had no problems using the app to readily share results within about one hour after the 7 p.m. caucus start.
“The app worked fine for me. We were able to get our results in very shortly after we finished up,” said Saint, who is a Sioux City attorney and also serves as president of the Sioux City school board.
Reporters Erin Jordan, Bret Hayworth, Graham Ambrose, and Jared McNett contributed.